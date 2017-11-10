Roger Goodell surprises lucky fan with Super Bowl tickets

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Nov 10, 2017 at 10:11am PST

Anything can happen in New York City. You never know who might show up the sports bar when you're with your friends watching Thursday Night Football.

Last night, commissioner Roger Goodell made an unannounced appearance at a bar in the East Village to mingle with football fans.

Roger Goodell surprised fans at a Seahawks bar in NYC last night for Thursday Night Football game https://t.co/yA0SMrI8aQ pic.twitter.com/ch1gYOafZM â Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 10, 2017

He might be the head honcho of the NFL, but at the end of the day, Goodell is a football fan like anyone else. He hung out, played trivia, had some drinks, and took photos with anyone who asked. But he still had one big surprise up his sleeve.

Goodell gave four tickets to the Super Bowl to a lifelong Seahawks fan named Heather. Whoa! Talk about being at the right place at the right time.

As you might expect, the bar patrons were excited to share the surprising news with their friends on social media.

A post shared by Heather (@heatherly20) on Nov 9, 2017 at 9:58pm PST

When @nflcommish shows up in NYC at the @Seahawks dive bar to drink bud light and take fireball shots with the rest of us. pic.twitter.com/GU05hPOLiR â Patrick M. Horton (@patrickmhorton) November 10, 2017

Pretty cool, huh? NFL fans will need to keep their eyes peeled at their local sports bar for tall well-dressed blonde men now -- it might be the commish out on the town.