Lions waive OT Greg Robinson with injury designation

The Detroit Lions are done with the Greg Robinson experiment.

The team announced Friday it waived the former No. 2 overall pick with an injury designation. Robinson missed the past two games with an ankle injury.

The Lions acquired the former first-round pick in a June trade with the Los Angeles Rams after starting tackle Taylor Decker underwent shoulder surgery. The Lions sent a 2018 sixth-round pick to L.A.

Robinson continued his career-long struggles in Detroit before suffering the ankle injury. For reference, Pro Football Focus rated Robinson their 71st tackle this season out of 78 eligible players.

Waiving Robinson is a good indication the team will get Decker back from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list soon, possibly before Sunday's game versus the Cleveland Browns. Decker's return will be a huge boon for Matthew Stafford's blind side.