Injuries: Cards safety Tyvon Branch suffers torn ACL

The Arizona Cardinals will be without safety Tyvon Branch for the rest of the season.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Branch suffered a torn ACL in the team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, according to a source informed of the extent of the injury.

Branch exited the game in the first quarter.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking on this Friday in Week 10 of the NFL season:

1. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones returned to practice on Friday. Jones sat out Wednesday and Thursday because of an ankle injury.

2. Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Seantrel Henderson (back) sat out practice and is questionable for Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle) and wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) were both ruled out for the game, coach Sean McDermott said.

3. Richard Sherman suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during the Seattle Seahawks' 22-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. He is out for the remainder of the season.

4. Miami Dolphins tackle Ja'Wuan James, who had been seeking additional opinions on his injured hamstring, is expected to be out an extended period of time, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. James could be out for the rest of the season, Rapoport adds per sources informed of the situation.

5. The New York Giants ruled out linebackers B.J. Goodson (ankle), Devon Kennard (quad) and Keenan Robinson (quad) for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Cornerback Donte Deayon (ankle) is listed as doubtful. Linebackers Jonathan Casillas (neck) and Calvin Munson (quad) and defensive ends Olivier Vernon (ankle) and Kerry Wynn (knee) are listed as questionable. Guard Justin Pugh, who was dealing with a back injury, is no longer on the injury report and should return to action this week.

6. Cincinnati Bengals back Jeremy Hill (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Hill also missed the team's Week 9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

7. New York Jets running back Matt Forte, who did not practice this week because of a knee injury, has been ruled out of Sunday's tilt with Tampa Bay. Defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder/foot) and cornerback Morris Claiborne (foot) are both listed as questionable.