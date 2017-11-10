Injuries: Cardinals' Tyvon Branch tears ACL, out for '17

The Arizona Cardinals will be without safety Tyvon Branch for the rest of the season.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians confirmed Branch suffered a torn ACL in the team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night and will undergo surgery.

Branch exited the game in the first quarter.

In addition, offensive tackle D.J. Humphries dislocated his knee cap and will be placed on injured reserve, Arians said. Humphries' recovery time is estimated to be about three months. Arians also announced tight end Ifeanyi Momah also will miss the rest of the 2017 campaign after breaking his leg against the Seahawks.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking on this Friday in Week 10 of the NFL season:

1. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones returned to practice. Jones sat out Wednesday and Thursday because of an ankle injury. Coach Dan Quinn said kicker Matt Bryant (leg) will play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

2. Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Seantrel Henderson (back) sat out practice and is questionable for Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle) and wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) were both ruled out for the game, coach Sean McDermott said.

3. Richard Sherman suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during the Seattle Seahawks' 22-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. He is out for the remainder of the season.

4. Miami Dolphins tackle Ja'Wuan James, who had been seeking additional opinions on his injured hamstring, is expected to be out an extended period of time, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. James could be out for the rest of the season, Rapoport adds per sources informed of the situation.

5. The New York Giants ruled out linebackers B.J. Goodson (ankle), Devon Kennard (quad) and Keenan Robinson (quad) for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Cornerback Donte Deayon (ankle) is listed as doubtful. Linebackers Jonathan Casillas (neck) and Calvin Munson (quad) and defensive ends Olivier Vernon (ankle) and Kerry Wynn (knee) are listed as questionable. Guard Justin Pugh, who was dealing with a back injury, is no longer on the injury report and should return to action this week.

6. Cincinnati Bengals back Jeremy Hill (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Hill also missed the team's Week 9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

7. New York Jets running back Matt Forte, who did not practice this week because of a knee injury, has been ruled out of Sunday's tilt with Tampa Bay. Defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder/foot) and cornerback Morris Claiborne (foot) are both listed as questionable.

8. Jason Garrett said Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (groin) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Atlanta. Garrett added Smith has made progress this week with the groin strain despite not practicing this week.

9. Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) was limited in practice and is questionable for Sunday against the Bengals. Guard Quinton Spain (toe) will not play.

10. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel aggravated his ankle in practice Wednesday but is confident he will play on Monday against the Miami Dolphins.

11. Minnesota Vikings right tackle Mike Remmers (concussion) is out for the team's Week 10 matchup. Defensive end Everson Griffen (foot) is listed as questionable but coach Mike Zimmer still anticipates he'll play.

12. Washington Redskins defensive linemen Matt Ioannidis (hand) and Arthur Jones (shoulder) are both ruled out against the Vikings.

13. Among the Chicago Bears listed as questionable against the Green Bay Packers: guard Kyle Long (finger), offensive lineman Tom Compton (ankle), tight end Dion Sims (illness) and linebacker Danny Trevathan (calf).

14. The Denver Broncos have listed wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), offensive tackle Donald Stephenson (thigh) and linebacker Todd Davis (ankle) as questionable against the New England Patriots.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison (back) is out against the Indianapolis Colts.