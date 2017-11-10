Around The NFL Podcast: Previewing Week 10 games

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- take a look at Week 10, starting with a recap of Thursday night's Seahawks-Cardinals showdown, which included a contender for Call of the Year. Dan shows off his superb singing voice by belting out his lock of the week, just before Marc calls for a LOCK OFF. The heroes then discuss why no one feels bad for the struggling Packers without Aaron Rodgers. Wess then talks about one player on his radar, comparing him to Eddie Haskell. Plus much more!

