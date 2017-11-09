Richard Sherman injures heel, doubtful to return

The Legion of Boom is now without two of its key cogs against the Arizona Cardinals.

With Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas already out because of a hamstring injury he suffered against the Houston Texans in Week 8, cornerback Richard Sherman left the game against the Cards after getting tangled up with receiver John Brown late in the third quarter.

The star defensive back, who popped up on the Seahawks' injury report this week with an Achilles injury, was seen grasping at his ankle immediately after the collision and was heavily limping on the sideline. The team called it a heel injury and ruled the cornerback's return to the game as doubtful.

Sherman, who had two interceptions and 31 tackles heading into Thursday Night Football, was performing like he usually does, a big reason the Cards had just 130 passing yards heading into the fourth quarter.

The cornerback was replaced by Jeremy Lane in the starting lineup.