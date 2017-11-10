NFL TV guide to Week 10 of 2017 season

Which NFL games this week are must-watch television? EmmaVP from the Dave Dameshek Football Program breaks down the top made-for-TV matchups in her NFL TV guide for Week 10 of the 2017 season.

SUNDAY

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

"One Tree Phil" -- 1 p.m. ET on CBS

All smiles by the lockers, Leonard Fournette can't wait to celebrate being ungrounded by Old Man Coughlin by inviting literally everyone to his pool party with a sweet view. Nick Novak asks Philip Rivers to sit with him on the bench, but the QB1 politely declines, as even he won't tarnish his reputation by being seen with a bunch of dweebs on the kicking unit!

New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills

"Lawson's Creek" -- 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Cam Jordan accuses LeSean of acting super shady when he breezes right by him despite having just locked eyes for upwards of 10 seconds. After missing another assignment, Shaq Lawson fears he won't be allowed to throw down this weekend, ruining any chance of linking up with Kamara, his main squeeze. Mr. Brees announces a last second quiz on projectiles, hoping to catch the slackers in the back of the field off guard.

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams

"Gossip Gurley" -- 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Things get real in L.A. County when varsity superstar Todd Gurley ditches a clingy Clowney to dance by himself and watch as everyone else falls all over him. Aaron Donald drags Tom Savage publicly, as he suspects the QB is spreading rumors at the line of scrimmage, pointing at him and mumbling to his buddies. After weeks of hook ups, Goff and Kupp go for a long drive to further test their chemistry.

MONDAY

Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

"My Suh-Called Life" -- 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

McCaffrey tries to put the moves on Suh, but gets utterly denied in front of his peers, leading him to believe Ndamukong doesn't like him like that, or frankly at all. Tired of being ganged up on by Davis and Kuechly, Cutler decides to confront the bullies face-to-face and kindly ask that they stop picking on him! A game of truth or dare gets out of hand when Graham Gano ends up taking a live snap under center.

