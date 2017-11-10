NFL IQ quiz Week 10: Time to test your football knowledge

Welcome to the Weekly NFL IQ Quiz, testing your knowledge as we head into Week 10 of the 2017 season. Think you know your stuff? Give it a go! The answers will be posted here Saturday at noon ET.

1. Dak Prescott will play his 25th NFL game in Week 10. Who are the only two players since 1970 (min. 500 attempts) with a higher passer rating in their first 25 games than Prescott's mark of 102.4?

2. Since 2011, no player has sacked Tom Brady more than his Week 10 opponent, Von Miller (including postseason). Miller's 7.5 sacks of Brady are tied with which player?

3. Bill Belichick can match Tom Landry this week for the third-most wins by any head coach in NFL history, including playoffs. Which opposing head coach has Belichick beaten the most?

4. When was the last time the Packers played the Bears without Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre under center?

5. Jared Goff's passer rating increase of 34.3 points from 2016 to 2017 is the fifth-largest improvement in NFL history. Who were the four players with a bigger jump?

6. Eli Manning can tie his brother Peyton and Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks for the fifth-longest consecutive starts streak since 1991. Who are the four players with longer streaks in that span?

7. Both Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown currently rank top five in the NFL in scrimmage yards after Week 9. Who are the three teammate duos to finish top five in scrimmage yards for a complete season since the 1970 merger?

8. The Saints are on pace to post a winning record for the first time since 2013 (three straight seasons below .500). Who are the only three teams currently with more consecutive losing seasons than the Saints?

9. The Jacksonville Jaguars have 35 sacks in their first eight games this season. Who was the last team to have 35-plus sacks in the first half of a season?

10. Christian McCaffrey has 54 receptions and 406 receiving yards in his first nine NFL games. Who is the only other running back since the 1970 merger to have 40-plus catches and 400-plus receiving yards in his first nine games?