Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt bought his mom a new house

It's the most stressful wonderful time of the year. Soon you'll be attending awkward family dinners and spending tons of money (and time) that you don't have on gifts for loved ones. Smart people are taking care of their holiday shopping early, people like DE Stephon Tuitt who used the Steelers' bye week to buy his mom, Tamara Bartlett, a 2,700-square-foot home in Atlanta.

Not only did Tuitt get a big gift checked off his list early, he also made a last-minute push for 2017 Son of the Year. Tuitt signed a five-year, $60 million contract extension in September, so he's not exactly on the mid-size Edible Arrangement budget like most other 24-year-olds.

"People don't all grow up the same. I'm blessed to be able to do something I get paid a lot of money to do, but you got to be smart," Tuitt told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I just had good people in my corner to do the right things with my money and put me in the right position to do this for my mother."

It's always heartwarming to see players give back to the person who's helped them become the men they are today. Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette bought his mom a brand new car in the offseason and Texans QB Deshaun Watson did the same for his mom right after being drafted.

So, this holiday season take notes from Tuitt, Watson, and Fournette and be sure to find a way to show your appreciation to the person who has been there for you since day one -- literally.