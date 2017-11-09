Adrian Peterson 'all in' for 30-plus carries vs. 'Hawks

Four days removed from carrying the ball a career-high 37 times against the Niners, Adrian Peterson -- 32-year-old Adrian Peterson -- is ready for more.

Set to face the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, the future Hall of Famer accepted the challenge of coach Bruce Arians, who told reporters Monday that Peterson's workload would be the "same as last week."

"If that's what it takes, I'll just make sure my body is ready to roll," Peterson said, per the team's official website. "If it's 30, I'm all in for it. If it's 15 and that's what they give me, I'll make them the best 15 I have."

Shrugging off concerns over his age, Peterson described himself as "feeling fresh, feeling rejuvenated, ready to roll," while dismissing his age as a concern.

"It's a short week, it's not surprising," Peterson said of people's concerns over another heavy workload. "If they're talking about it [because] 'He's 32,' yes, it's surprising to me on that note."

Peterson galloped for 159 yards against the Niners, but Seattle's front seven is a different beast altogether. The game script could easily go awry, but offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin is down with maximizing his veteran runner.

"I'm OK with it," Goodwin said. "That means less passing, brother. He played long enough. He know when he needs to tap out, get a blow."

Peterson has done this just once in his career, carrying the ball 30-plus times in back-to-back games in 2013. The idea it could happen again at this age, four years later in the twilight years of his storied career, adds a little spice to Thursday's NFC West showdown.