Game facts: Seahawks at Cardinals (Cardinals facts)

All he does is win: Drew Stanton is 4-0 in his last four starts, but has just a 49.1 completion pct. and 80.5 passer rating in those games.

Still in his prime?: Since Week 6, Adrian Peterson has eight runs of 10+ yards (T-5th most in NFL) and an average of 104.7 rush yards per game (5th).

Milestone watch: Larry Fitzgerald needs 175 receiving yards to pass Tony Gonzalez for No. 5 on the all-time receiving list.