Game facts: Seahawks at Cardinals (Seahawks facts)

Russ likes Arizona: Russell Wilson has not thrown an INT at Arizona since his rookie season (2012).
Mr. November: In his career, Russell Wilson has a 104.0 passer rating in the month of November (best in NFL history).
Missing Earl Thomas: Since 2016, the Seahawks defense has allowed a 77.6 opponent passer rating with Earl Thomas on the field. With Thomas off the field, Seattle has allowed a 95.6 opponent passer rating.
Kings of the red zone: Seattle's defense has allowed a TD on just 40.0 percent of opponents' red-zone possessions (T-3rd best in NFL).