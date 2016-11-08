News  

 

 

Game facts: Seahawks at Cardinals (Seahawks facts)

Russ likes Arizona:  Russell Wilson has not thrown an INT at Arizona since his rookie season (2012).  

Mr. November:  In his career, Russell Wilson has a 104.0 passer rating in the month of November (best in NFL history).

Missing Earl Thomas:  Since 2016, the Seahawks defense has allowed a 77.6 opponent passer rating with Earl Thomas on the field. With Thomas off the field, Seattle has allowed a 95.6 opponent passer rating.  

Kings of the red zone: Seattle's defense has allowed a TD on just 40.0 percent of opponents' red-zone possessions (T-3rd best in NFL). 

