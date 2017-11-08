Despite his victories, Matthew Stafford has never "eaten a W"

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 8th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Matthew Stafford has 55 career wins, but isn't familiar with the literal taste of victory

We've all been here before -- those concession lines can be ridiculous

Akron/Miami 2nd half â delayed because the chain gang was late getting back from their halftime hotdog run. Awesome. ï¿½ï¿½pic.twitter.com/9SQ0Qt3tpW â Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 8, 2017

Special teams dominance is the secret ingredient to the Rams' success

Rams special teams dominance:

* 1st in kickoff return average

* 1st in FG make percentage

* Fewest punt return yards allowed

* No XP missed â Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 6, 2017

Watch Lions WR Marvin Jones go from catching TDs on the field to hitting high notes on stage

So Marvin Jones did the American Idol tryout thing. Talented dude. pic.twitter.com/9vNDYUSPgz â Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 8, 2017

The Vikings activated QB Teddy Bridgewater today. We have a feeling Obadiah (a.k.a. Skolbadiah) is celebrating

A sober (and reinstated) Josh Gordon has big hopes for his comeback