Despite his victories, Matthew Stafford has never "eaten a W"

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 8th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.
Matthew Stafford has 55 career wins, but isn't familiar with the literal taste of victory
We've all been here before -- those concession lines can be ridiculous
Akron/Miami 2nd half â delayed because the chain gang was late getting back from their halftime hotdog run. Awesome. ï¿½ï¿½pic.twitter.com/9SQ0Qt3tpWâ Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 8, 2017
Special teams dominance is the secret ingredient to the Rams' success
Rams special teams dominance:â Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 6, 2017
* 1st in kickoff return average
* 1st in FG make percentage
* Fewest punt return yards allowed
* No XP missed
Watch Lions WR Marvin Jones go from catching TDs on the field to hitting high notes on stage
So Marvin Jones did the American Idol tryout thing. Talented dude. pic.twitter.com/9vNDYUSPgzâ Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 8, 2017
The Vikings activated QB Teddy Bridgewater today. We have a feeling Obadiah (a.k.a. Skolbadiah) is celebrating
A sober (and reinstated) Josh Gordon has big hopes for his comeback