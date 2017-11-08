Despite his victories, Matthew Stafford has never "eaten a W"

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 8th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Matthew Stafford has 55 career wins, but isn't familiar with the literal taste of victory

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on

We've all been here before -- those concession lines can be ridiculous

Special teams dominance is the secret ingredient to the Rams' success

Watch Lions WR Marvin Jones go from catching TDs on the field to hitting high notes on stage

The Vikings activated QB Teddy Bridgewater today. We have a feeling Obadiah (a.k.a. Skolbadiah) is celebrating

A sober (and reinstated) Josh Gordon has big hopes for his comeback

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on

Headlines

