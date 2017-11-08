Seahawks' Dion Jordan to play for first time since '14

The long-awaited return of Dion Jordan is upon us.

The former third-overall pick, who hasn't played an NFL game since December 2014, will be active for the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Pete Carroll said.

Jordan signed with the Seahawks in the offseason and has been on the non-football injury list most of the season. He started practicing with the team two weeks ago, and he moved to the active roster with offensive tackle Rees Odhiambo (hand) being placed on injured reserve.

Carroll praised Jordan's never-give up attitude in previous conversations with reporters.

"A lot of guys could lose interest," Carroll said, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. "He didn't. He kept battling to get back. That's a great sign of what he's put into it. So we see a real competitive, great dude that wants to get back and prove it. All of that is impressive."

After appearing in 16 games for the Dolphins as a rookie in 2013, Jordan was suspended the first four games of the 2014 season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy. He was then suspended an additional two games in September 2014 for another violation. Then, he was suspended for the entire 2015 for a third violation. He was eventually reinstated before being released by the Dolphins in March. He signed with the Seahawks in April.

"He did extraordinary work to make it back through all of the stages of it," Carroll said. "As he has returned to the action the last couple of weeks, it's been exciting to see him back out there. He's still rusty, and there's no way that he can't be. When he plays for the first time, it will be like his first preseason game in two years. But he's well-equipped. He's a big, strong, fast kid and dying to play."

It remains to be seen how much of an impact Jordan will make Thursday after nearly three years away from competitive, regular-season football.