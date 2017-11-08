Injury roundup: Broncos place Menelik Watson on IR

The Denver Broncos placed offensive tackle Menelik Watson on injured reserve Wednesday due to a calf injury he suffered in Week 6 against the New York Giants. The fifth-year veteran will be out for the remainder of the season.

Watson is the second Broncos left tackle to be placed on IR this season. Billy Turner suffered a hand injury by the Giants and underwent surgery the next day.

With Watson done, the team signed former Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cyrus Kouandjio to take up his place on the roster.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking on this Wednesday in Week 10 of the NFL season:

1. Buffalo Bills tight Charles Clay (knee) and cornerback E.J. Gaines (hamstring) will be limited in practice, coach Sean McDermott said.

2. The Cincinnati Bengals placed offensive tackle Jake Fisher on the non-football illness list. Fisher was taken to the hospital after becoming ill during Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bengals re-signed Eric Winston to take up Fisher's roster spot.

3. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford underwent a knee scope Tuesday and the team is considering the possibility of placing him on injured reserve, source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He's expected to miss a few weeks.