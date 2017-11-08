Injuries: Martellus Bennett out for Packers on Sunday

The Denver Broncos placed offensive tackle Menelik Watson on injured reserve Wednesday due to torn tendon in his foot, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The fifth-year veteran will be out for the remainder of the season.

Watson, who also suffered a calf injury earlier this season, is the second Broncos left tackle to be placed on IR in 2017. Billy Turner suffered a hand injury against the Giants and underwent surgery the next day.

With Watson done, the team signed former Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cyrus Kouandjio to take up his place on the roster.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking on this Wednesday in Week 10 of the NFL season:

1. Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett (shoulder) will not play Sunday against the Chicago Bears, coach Mike McCarthy said. Bennett didn't play in Monday's loss to the Detroit Lions. Bennett is still getting medical opinions on his injury, McCarthy added.

2. Buffalo Bills tight Charles Clay (knee) and cornerback E.J. Gaines (hamstring) will be limited in practice, coach Sean McDermott said. Newly acquired wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin and Clay are both expected to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

3. The Cincinnati Bengals placed offensive tackle Jake Fisher on the non-football illness list. Fisher was taken to the hospital after becoming ill during Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bengals re-signed Eric Winston to take up Fisher's roster spot.

4. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford underwent a knee scope Tuesday and was placed on injured reserve by the team. The Vikings also activated quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) off the PUP list.

5. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (ankle, knee) and Tyron Smith (groin) will not practice Wednesday, coach Jason Garrett said. The team hopes they'll practice Thursday. The Cowboys placed defensive tackle Brian Price on injured reserve after undergoing knee surgery.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston confirmed to reporters he met with specialist Dr. James Andrews to get another evaluation on his shoulder injury. He said he'll "rehab hard" for the next two weeks before a determination is made on his status.

"Obviously, I want to be out there playing," Winston said. "I love this game. I'm very passionate about this game. But I look at it as a great opportunity to rest and become 100 percent ... I see it as a way just to get back healthy."

7. Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent surgery Wednesday morning for the torn ACL he suffered last week in practice, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Rapoport.

8. Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (groin) said he won't play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.