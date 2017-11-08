Around The NFL Podcast: Stick a fork in 'em

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Colleen Wolfe start this week's podcast off with a sad update on #ATNCAT. (1:00); The crew then recaps Monday night's Packers-Lions game (5:00), which included Jon Gruden's viral turkey hole rant (10:00); The latest news from around the league, including Jameis Winston's weird pregame speech to his teammates (16:00); Josh Gordon returns to the Browns' facility as he prepares to start practicing with the team again (22:00); Then, it's the return of the highly-anticipated "FORK 'EM" segment, where the heroes "stick a fork in" the teams they think are done for the year.