The Lions never needed to punt during Monday Night Football

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 7th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Lions punter Sam Martin had a very easy night at work

The #Lions did not punt against the #Packers. First time that has happened to Detroit since 1971. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/qcOWIc4lsp â Logan Lamorandier (@LLamorandier) November 7, 2017

Matthew Stafford gave Marcus Mariota a shoutout too

This clip of Bills players attempting to draw the team's charging bison logo is humorous and a little puzzling

Some renditions look like a turtle, others like a car, or just a floating blob with legs.

"This one is hideous but you have to hang it on the refrigerator."



Our players tried to draw our logo and made some beautiful artwork. ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/8YIjMT96lX â Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) November 6, 2017

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster would like to remind you that you're old

Ndamukong Suh is the Dolphins' emergency kicker. Yes, that Ndamukong Suh (as if you knew any others)

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound DT will have to put his soccer skills to use if K Cody Parker ever goes down. Suh is one extra point away from becoming the best non-kicker doing kicker things.