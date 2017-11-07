The Lions never needed to punt during Monday Night Football

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 7th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Lions punter Sam Martin had a very easy night at work

Matthew Stafford gave Marcus Mariota a shoutout too

This clip of Bills players attempting to draw the team's charging bison logo is humorous and a little puzzling

Some renditions look like a turtle, others like a car, or just a floating blob with legs.

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster would like to remind you that you're old

Ndamukong Suh is the Dolphins' emergency kicker. Yes, that Ndamukong Suh (as if you knew any others)

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound DT will have to put his soccer skills to use if K Cody Parker ever goes down. Suh is one extra point away from becoming the best non-kicker doing kicker things.

