Deep in the heart of the honky-tonk capital, Nashville, Tennessee, there lives a Titan named Cronos, who guards Nissan Stadium. While opposing teams enter hoping for a win, Cronos and the Titans have snatched victory for their clutches.

Cronos, also known as the Titan Man, has been seen encouraging Titans fans to stand up and cheer for their team.

"I know when the Titans play and my mind goes into the hype mode," stated Cronos. "It's like automatic, it is just in me."

With the Titans currently sitting in first place with a 5-3 record, Cronos has felt the excitement growing in Nashville.

"I love what I do because of the energy in the stadium and the [Titans] fans have been very receptive," said Cronos.

The rest of the league has been put on notice: Cronos and the Titans are playoff contenders.