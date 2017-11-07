DDFP 613: Week 9 recap & In-game fights

Dave Dameshek is first joined by Ike Taylor to discuss A.J. Green's altercation with Jalen Ramsey during Sunday's game (2:47) and why Martavis Bryant should embrace being the number two receiver in Pittsburgh (12:30). Then, Maurice Jones-Drew and Colleen Wolfe sit down with Shek to debate how much of the Giants' struggles can be blamed on Odell Beckham Jr. (27:10) and discuss the controversial benching of Leonard Fournette (31:14). Lastly, in this week's edition of the Q&A, the fellas and Colleen talk about the best and worst movie theater snacks and their hobbies outside of football (51:55).

Listen to the podcast below: