Josh Gordon returns to Browns facility on Tuesday

Josh Gordon is back with the Cleveland Browns -- and this time, he's planning on sticking around.

Gordon returned to the team's Berea, Ohio, facility on Tuesday for the first time since the league announced his reinstatement on a conditional basis last week. He'll join his teammates on the same grass fields in the quaint Cleveland suburb on Wednesday for conditioning work and individual drills. The earliest Gordon can officially practice is Nov. 20.

He sounded like a man on a mission who's grateful for another chance when talking about his first day back on the job.

"The first day back in the building went great," Gordon said in a video posted on his Instagram story around noon ET, which included a shot of the practice fields. "The real work begins now. Let y'all know where I'm at. Let's go."

Gordon hasn't played in an NFL game since 2014. He was slated to meet with Browns officials on Tuesday.

It appears as though the meeting went well, and Gordon is in the midst of his next stage of returning to an NFL field. The 0-8 Browns could definitely use him.