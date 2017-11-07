Fantasy Bench Regrets: Week 9

The Checkdown's weekly collection of sad tweets about Fantasy Football stars riding the bench.

After week 9, there's only four fantasy regular season games left. With the postseason around the corner, there's only three options for your team: playoff bound, on the bubble, or relaxing in last place.

If you are like me and are sweating about the last place punishment, make sure you don't make the mistake of not starting these guys.

Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff

Fantasy Points: 28.44

Starting Percentage: 31.6%

Whoever questioned whether Goff should have been the No. 1 pick, look at him now. On Sunday, Goff threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns; it seems like this season might be his coming out party.

When Jared Goff is sitting on your fantasy bench. pic.twitter.com/p6B0A5TsPh â Coach Ash Edmiston (@w34vi1) November 5, 2017

Philadelphia Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery

Fantasy Points: 20.4

Starting Percentage: 80.9%

Finally injury free, Jeffery has returned to being the No.1 receiver he was in Chicago. Against the best passing defense, Jeffery recorded six catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns. FYI, he is still a monster.

Have Alshon Jeffery chillin on the bench w/ 20pts ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ â angel. (@Bola_Tho) November 5, 2017

The 1 week I decide to doubt Alshon Jeffery in fantasy football he goes off and has 26 points on my bench â Papi (@LilPapi0134) November 5, 2017

New York Jets RB Matt Forte

Fantasy Points: 21.6

Starting Percentage: 25.9%

Forte found the fountain of youth against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. No one expected him to have two touchdowns against the 8th best rushing defense in league. I guess that's why you have to play the game.

OF COURSE MATT FORTE HAD 21 POINTS LAST NIGHT ON MY FRICKEN BENCH. pic.twitter.com/fQqNn5qdnq â megan jerrell newton (@3x5) November 3, 2017

had Matt Forte on my bench...the week he scores 21 points in fantasy pic.twitter.com/LvvMYoV4y2 â Emily Kuhn (@emkuhnya) November 3, 2017

Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods

Fantasy Points: 19

Starting Percentage: 15.4%

The USC-alum is leading the Rams in receptions and receiving yards. This Rams team is a high-powered offense, if you don't have wide receivers, start Woods.

Pick up Robert Woods off waivers just to watch him put up 30+ points on my bench.. pic.twitter.com/AAaKRuSG1P â Zach Rowett (@ZRowett) November 5, 2017