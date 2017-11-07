Fantasy Bench Regrets: Week 9

The Checkdown's weekly collection of sad tweets about Fantasy Football stars riding the bench.
After week 9, there's only four fantasy regular season games left. With the postseason around the corner, there's only three options for your team: playoff bound, on the bubble, or relaxing in last place.
If you are like me and are sweating about the last place punishment, make sure you don't make the mistake of not starting these guys.
Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff
Fantasy Points: 28.44
Starting Percentage: 31.6%
Whoever questioned whether Goff should have been the No. 1 pick, look at him now. On Sunday, Goff threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns; it seems like this season might be his coming out party.
Jared Goff sitting on my bench with 53 points pic.twitter.com/7i5hBXC6X7â J (@j_hatfield2) November 5, 2017
When Jared Goff is sitting on your fantasy bench. pic.twitter.com/p6B0A5TsPhâ Coach Ash Edmiston (@w34vi1) November 5, 2017
Jared Goff is on my bench. pic.twitter.com/SdSWs8V1H4â Kareem no Jabbar (@ThisIsAbdulS) November 5, 2017
Philadelphia Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery
Fantasy Points: 20.4
Starting Percentage: 80.9%
Finally injury free, Jeffery has returned to being the No.1 receiver he was in Chicago. Against the best passing defense, Jeffery recorded six catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns. FYI, he is still a monster.
I left Alshon Jeffery on my bench this week pic.twitter.com/VeCQFxv9kvâ Tanner (@tanman0723) November 5, 2017
Have Alshon Jeffery chillin on the bench w/ 20pts ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸â angel. (@Bola_Tho) November 5, 2017
The 1 week I decide to doubt Alshon Jeffery in fantasy football he goes off and has 26 points on my benchâ Papi (@LilPapi0134) November 5, 2017
New York Jets RB Matt Forte
Fantasy Points: 21.6
Starting Percentage: 25.9%
Forte found the fountain of youth against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. No one expected him to have two touchdowns against the 8th best rushing defense in league. I guess that's why you have to play the game.
OF COURSE MATT FORTE HAD 21 POINTS LAST NIGHT ON MY FRICKEN BENCH. pic.twitter.com/fQqNn5qdnqâ megan jerrell newton (@3x5) November 3, 2017
That feeling when you leave Matt Forte (and 24 points) on your bench in your #fantasyfootball game. #ThursdayNightFootball pic.twitter.com/a5gJzZQWMFâ Adam Blanchette (@Blanch2445) November 3, 2017
had Matt Forte on my bench...the week he scores 21 points in fantasy pic.twitter.com/LvvMYoV4y2â Emily Kuhn (@emkuhnya) November 3, 2017
When you leave Matt Forte on the bench #FantasyFootball #NFL #TNF #BUFvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/JDnk1JUtfJâ Arbi Zare (@ArbiZare) November 3, 2017
Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods
Fantasy Points: 19
Starting Percentage: 15.4%
The USC-alum is leading the Rams in receptions and receiving yards. This Rams team is a high-powered offense, if you don't have wide receivers, start Woods.
Pick up Robert Woods off waivers just to watch him put up 30+ points on my bench.. pic.twitter.com/AAaKRuSG1Pâ Zach Rowett (@ZRowett) November 5, 2017
Iï¸ got Robert Woods on my bench pic.twitter.com/NC2QcnX1X5â Sidney Deane (@trelyday23) November 5, 2017
When you didn't start Robert Woods and he's got 23 fantasy points pic.twitter.com/awG9ZFSAEiâ Swipe (@swizzyswipe) November 5, 2017