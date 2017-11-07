Injuries: Packers OT Bryan Bulaga suffers torn ACL

The Green Bay Packers' biggest fears Monday night were confirmed. Starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports via a source.

Bulaga was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to the Detroit Lions. The Week 9 tilt marked only the second time all season Green Bay had all five of its projected starters on the field offensive line in the lineup together.

Bulaga, who missed three games earlier this season with an ankle injury, was sidelined for the entire 2013 season after tearing the ACL in his left knee.

Bulaga's season-ending injury is the latest blow to a Packers offense that might be without quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the remainder of the season. Green Bay is 4-4, with three consecutive losses at Lambeau Field.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Tuesday:

1. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will have surgery to repair his ACL on Wednesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. The surgery wil be performed by Texans team doctor Walt Lowe.

2. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford plans to again visit Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday as he seeks answers on his injured knee, Pelissero reports per sources.