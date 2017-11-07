Deshaun Watson (ACL) to undergo surgery Wednesday

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson will undergo surgery on knee on Wednesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

Watson suffered a torn ACL during a non-contact play in practice last week.

Watson was coming off the most impressive performance of his young career before suffering the injury. He passed for 402 yards and four touchdowns in the Texans' 41-38 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in one of the most thrilling games of the season.

Watson passed for 1,699 yards over six games and is tied for the NFL lead in passing touchdowns with 19. It was the most passing touchdowns over a QB's first seven career games since 1970, beating Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner's mark. The Texans scored more than 33 points in each of Watson's four October starts.

Since taking over as the Houston's starter in Week 2, Watson led the NFL in points per game (34.7), was sixth in passing yards per game (266.2 average), first in passing TDs (18) and fourth in passer rating (108.4), per NFL Research. Watson, who was selected No. 12 overall by Houston in the 2017 NFL Draft, was on pace to throw 43 touchdowns -- 17 more than any other rookie in NFL history.