Giants reinstate CB Jenkins after 1-game suspension

Janoris Jenkins is back after a one-game, team-imposed suspension.

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that the cornerback, who was indefinitely suspended last week, has been reinstated.

Jenkins missed the Giants' Week 9 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday after violating team rules.

The one-game ban for Jenkins was similar to the suspension fellow Big Blue corner Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was handed by the team last month.

Jenkins returns to a defense that was torched on Sunday by Jared Goff and the Rams, giving up 311 passing yards in the 51-17 loss. Getting their best cover man back on the field is a big boon for the 1-7 Giants, who face the winless San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.