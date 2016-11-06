2018 Pro Bowl voting

The 2018 NFL Pro Bowl returns to Orlando, Florida in 2018. The AFC will battle it out against the NFC in the traditonal matchup, which returned last season, and feature 88 of the the league's best talent. The players in the game will be determined by a concensus of votes from fans, players, and coaches.



In the 2017 game, the AFC held off a heavily favored NFC, 20-13, to win the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Which team will earn bragging rights this year? What are you waiting for? Vote for your favorite NFL stars here: