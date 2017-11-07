Josh Doctson among Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer nominees

Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to their teams during Week 9.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. Here's a deeper look at the significance of those conquests:

Josh Doctson, Washington Redskins

Strong stats to consider:

» Doctson recorded three receptions for 59 yards in the Redskins' 17-14 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Power of the moment: Doctson caught a 38-yard pass from Kirk Cousins with 1:16 on the clock to put the Redskins in a first-and-goal situation and ultimately helping them get the win.

» Vote for Doctson for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 9

Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams

Strong stats to consider:

» Woods recorded four receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 51-17 win over the New York Giants.

Power of the moment: Woods had a 52-yard catch-and-run touchdown on 3rd-and-33 to put the Rams up 16-7 over the Giants in the second quarter.

» Vote for Woods for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 9

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

Strong stats to consider:

» Wentz completed 15 passes for 199 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles' 51-23 win over the Denver Broncos.

Power of the moment: Jay Ayai combined with Wentz on a well-orchestrated fake handoff that caught Denver off guard and set up the quarterback's beautiful 32-yard first-quarter touchdown strike to Alshon Jeffery.

» Vote for Wentz for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 9

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Strong stats to consider:

» Prescott completed 21 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Power of the moment: Prescott broke a shoestring tackle and ran for an epic 10-yard rushing touchdown.

» Vote for Prescott for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 9

Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Raiders

Strong stats to consider:

» Lynch rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders' 27-24 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Power of the moment: Lynch ran up the middle for a 22-yard touchdown to put the Raiders up 20-9 in the third quarter.

» Vote for Lynch for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 9