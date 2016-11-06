2017 NFL Mexico Game Transportation

Transportation:

There is no parking available for purchase at the stadium on gameday. Fans are encouraged to use remote parking lots and take the Park & Ride.

CDMX is implementing a "Park & Ride" transportation service between different locations around the city and Estadio Azteca for gameday on Sunday, November 19. Parking is not available for purchase at the stadium on gameday. We recommend you use this service.

Here are some important tips so that you can take advantage of the Park & Ride. There will be 4 locations for pick-up and drop-off:

AUDITORIO NACIONAL

Av. Paseo de la Reforma 50

Bosque de Chapultepec

Miguel Hidalgo

PLAZA CARSO

Ampliación Granada

Miguel Hidalgo

EXPO SANTA FE

Av. Santa Fe 270

Santa Fe

Alvaro Obregón

ESTADIO OLÍMPICO UNIVERSITARIO

Av. De los Insurgentes Sur S/N

UNAM

Cd. Universitaria

Details

Cost - $30 Mexican pesos (pesos only) per person one-way, round-trip is $60 pesos

NFL game ticket is required to board the bus

There will be a police officer on each bus

Service begins at 10AM to the stadium

Return trips begin at 7PM from the stadium

Park & Ride buses will drop off and pick up outside of the Acceso Insurgentes

While we recommend using the Park & Ride, taxi, uber and public transportation are also available at the stadium.