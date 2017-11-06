The Eagles scored so much, the stadium ran out of fireworks

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 6th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.
History is on Philadelphia's side
In each of previous 4 times the Eagles were 8-1, they advanced to either Super Bowl (1980 & 2004) or NFL Championship Game (1949 & 1960).â Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2017
Job Interviewer: So, what would you say is your biggest weakness?
Eagles: I guess I would say we score... too much?
Apologies, we actually ran out of fireworks at @LFFStadium. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/4uXjPPRSDeâ Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 5, 2017
Move over, Marmaduke
Fun athlete-newspaper partnership here - Randall Cobb & his dog have a weekly comic strip in the paper and do local appearances pic.twitter.com/isfi01GIVQâ Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) November 6, 2017
Hey, you miss 100% of the shots you don't take...
John Lynch is a legend for trying to trade for Tom Brady ï¿½ï¿½â FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 5, 2017
(via @JayGlazer) https://t.co/sggaVkeLOx
Dallas welcomed back Tony Romo in his first time broadcasting for a Cowboys game
Welcome home 9! pic.twitter.com/HOuGxJ0HQiâ Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 5, 2017