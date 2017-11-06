The Eagles scored so much, the stadium ran out of fireworks

  • By Grant Pardee
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 6th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

History is on Philadelphia's side

Job Interviewer: So, what would you say is your biggest weakness?
Eagles: I guess I would say we score... too much?

Move over, Marmaduke

Hey, you miss 100% of the shots you don't take...

Dallas welcomed back Tony Romo in his first time broadcasting for a Cowboys game

Headlines

