Levi's Stadium: The 49ers Palace

The 49ers had a busy week. They made a trade for New England Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and they welcomed the Arizona Cardinals to Levi's Stadium. Although the Cardinals came away with the W, 20-10, the 49ers have a bright future.

While the 49ers still hold true to San Francisco, Levi's Stadium is actually located in the city of Santa Clara, and with a capacity of 68,000, it may be one of the nicest stadium in NFL.

The 49ers may be the main occupants of Levi's Stadium, but the venue also hosts the Pac-12 Championship game, WrestleMania, and CONCACAF cup. The Grateful Dead actually hold the record for attendance, with over 83,000 fans squeezing into Levi's Stadium for their concert.

Even though Levi's Stadium was built in 2014, it is one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in the NFL. With over 1,200 access points, Levi's Stadium was the first to have 40 Gb/s internet capacity. They even have an app, which allows fans to buy parking, food and shows video replays during the game.