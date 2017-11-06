JuJu Smith-Schuster could use Madden ratings boost

I remember playing Madden 94 on Sega Genesis, and I was sucked in by the game's graphics and gameplay. I knew at that point that my competitive spirit was going to be challenged. I would stay up late in to the night playing Madden -- sometimes fall asleep with the game on -- and would wake up at the first light of dawn to continue playing the game. This routine often got me into trouble with my parents, and they punished me by taking away my Sega Genesis. As I started to understand that doing what my parents asked me to do would get me more game time, Madden started to understand that their gameplay and graphics would start to separate them from their competitors. As the years passed, my competitive spirit started to take over, and I started to master the game.

For nine years straight, I was the reigning champion in my neighborhood. I remember going to the homes of strangers because they heard how good I was in Madden, and they wanted to challenge in the game. The atmosphere in these strangers' homes was chaotic! My friends were screaming at their friends, their friends were screaming at me, and, on top of all that, I could not get my personal controller. With every bad play that I had and every good play that my opponent had, the pressure started to mount. With all of this stress, I was still able to keep a clear mind and make calculated adjustments, which allowed me to be victorious. During this time, as I was excelling in playing Madden, on the actual football field the game started to slow down.

In 2003, I stepped on UCLA's campus for the first time where I played Madden online for the first time. This was an eye-opening experience, for I was able to test my user ability against other players around the world. In addition, some of the same defenses that I saw in Madden I saw on the practice field at UCLA. Madden's realization of football plays allowed me to gain an advantage over some of my teammates and to play as a true freshman. This early success on the football field made me crave Madden more. The more I played it the better I played on the field. In this same year, Madden had just scratched the surface of what it was going to become.

Years later, Madden did not just help me to understand my playbook, but with the customizing of other teams' playbooks, it helped me to learn how other teams were going to attack the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team which drafted me. From the Pittsburgh Steelers' 3-4 Zone Blitzing defense to the Indianapolis Colts' 4-3 Cover 2 defense, I was able to prepare twice as much as other players because Madden was so individualized. Madden's player rating became so accurate that we could tell where our weaknesses were because we played the game on Madden before we played it on the field. From being able to think clearly in stressful situations to recognizing defenses on the field, this game was very instrumental in the development of my football career.

Here are four folks who could use a boost in the Madden ratings this week:

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Hard to believe anybody had a better week than Smith-Schuster who hauled in seven receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown as the Steelers won! But that wasn't really the biggest thing. No, the dude had his bike stolen and had it returned. Ask yourselves, have you ever heard of anybody in the world who had their stolen bike returned, other than the dude from Friday? Right? But if you play Madden, you know Smith-Schuster could use a boost in his speed rating. Ben Roehlisberger joked after the game that both he, and JuJu, were surprised by how fast he is.

Jerrick McKinnon, RB, Minnesota Vikings: There was one lone holdout who used the Vikings offense in the Madden Classic. And with a player like McKinnon, you can understand why. This versatile running back ran pretty well against the Cleveland Browns this weekend. Don't laugh, they have a tough rush defense. He scored a touchdown on the ground and also added six receptions for 72 yards as well.

Paul Richardson, WR, Seattle Seahawks: Speaking of those Seahawks, Richardson has started to emerge as their most viable big-play threat. He nabbed six receptions for 105 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Texans. One of them was a straight thievery of a ball that might have been intended for the diving Doug Baldwin. But Richardson was too savage and instead reached up and grabbed the thing. I kind of like that.

Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts: Jack Doyle (I'm sorry, you can't just call him Jack or Doyle, it must always be Jack Doyle) has been one of the best tight ends over the last couple of weeks, up there with the likes of Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz. Or at the very least, he's like the least cool of the four coolest guys in school who always hang out together, going to lunch in their Jeep acting all cool. Like you couldn't fit in a fifth guys! I had to ride (female dog) in Renee's Miata! But I digress. Jack Doyle has been solid for a while now, but 12 receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown was pretty impressive.