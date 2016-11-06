2018 Mexico Game

2017 NFL Mexico Game presented by Grupo Financiero Banorte

Hours of Operation:

: Sunday, November 19: Gates open at 11:30AM; Kickoff at 3:25PM*(CST): Estadio Azteca, Mexico City: SOLD OUT!Fans in Mexico: Tune into Televisa â Canal 5 and Fox Sports to watch LIVE!Fans in the US: Tune into CBS to watch LIVE!

*All times local

Important Gameday Information: