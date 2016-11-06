2017 NFL Mexico Game presented by Grupo Financiero Banorte

Hours of Operation:
Date: Sunday, November 19
Time: Gates open at 11:30AM; Kickoff at 3:25PM*(CST)
Where: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
Tickets: SOLD OUT!
Fans in Mexico: Tune into Televisa - Canal 5 and Fox Sports to watch LIVE!
Fans in the US: Tune into CBS to watch LIVE!
*All times local
Important Gameday Information:
- There are no elevators or escalators at the stadium, only ramps and stairs to access seating sections
- There is a limited amount of handicap seating which requires advanced purchase
- Prepare for high altitude - With an altitude of 7,382 feet, Estadio Azteca is 2,000 feet higher than the Denver Bronco's stadium
- Bilingual information booths will be in the East and West Plazas of the stadium exterior
- Food inside the stadium bowl is limited, it is recommended that you purchase food before heading to your seat; please note that only the food stands inside of security are NFL sponsored
- If you have trouble finding your seat, please utilize the maps and bilingual staff in green or grey shirts located throughout the stadium
- It is a local custom to tip stadium ushers who assist you to your seat - a typical tip is maximum $1 or 20-50 pesos
- In-stadium WIFI is available for all fans on the 'Red Corona' or "Red Corona VIP" networks
- o "Red Corona" requires a sign in through a Twitter or Facebook account
- o "Red Corona VIP" requires registering with a valid email address
- In case of emergency, please evacuate the stadium through the nearest exit and proceed to Acceso Tlalpan or Insurgentes where staff will be there to assist you