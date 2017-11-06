Broncos' Brock Osweiler to start at QB vs. Patriots

The Broncos are staying put with Brock Osweiler.

Coach Vance Joseph announced Monday that the veteran quarterback will start once again on Sunday night against the New England Patriots.

Joseph emphasized that Osweiler has "earned the opportunity" to prove he can lead Denver's sputtering offense down the stretch, per NFL Network's James Palmer.

He failed to make much of a case during Sunday's 51-23 loss to the Eagles, a swarming powerhouse that coaxed Osweiler into two bad interceptions and dangerously low production before garbage time kicked in.

Turnovers and bad decisions were enough to force Trevor Siemian to the bench, so it's no sure bet that Osweiler lasts beyond Week 10. The Broncos also have second-year arm Paxton Lynch rounding back into full health, but his timeline remains unclear.

Denver's offense has fallen off a cliff since their Week 2 route of the Cowboys, a show of strength that feels equally distant to John Elway helicoptering into the end zone during Super Bowl XXXII.

These Broncos lack punch on offense; they lack power and identity. It's not all about the quarterback play, but Osweiler isn't about to save the day. Not against the Patriots -- and not this season -- for a Denver operation spiraling toward the dim outer reaches of the AFC.