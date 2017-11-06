Jeremy Kerley suspended 4 games for PED violation

The New York Jets will be without Jeremy Kerley for the next four games.

The receiver was suspended by the NFL for violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the team announced Monday.

Kerley will miss games against the Buccaneers, Panthers, Chiefs, and Broncos. He will be eligible to return to the Jets' active roster on Monday, December 11.

Kerley signed with the Jets in September after being cut by the San Francisco 49ers.

The 28-year-old has been a bit-player for the Jets of late. He has 22 receptions for 217 yards and one touchdown on the season but has seen his target-share dip with Robby Anderson becoming the Gang Green's go-to target.

Kerley played just seven snaps in last Thursday's win over the Buffalo Bills before leaving with a foot injury. The wideout has three catches for 24 total yards the past three tilts.

Jermaine Kearse could see an uptick in targets out of the slot in Kerley's absence.