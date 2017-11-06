Tamba Hali: Cowboys are 'best team in the league'

The NFC East is lit.

The Dallas Cowboys knocked off one of the few AFC contenders by double digits. The Philadelphia Eagles blew the doors off the Denver Broncos. The Washington Redskins -- with four offensive linemen injured -- beat the Seahawks in Seattle. The New York Giants also played football on Sunday.

The Eagles sit at 8-1, the best record in the NFL after their seventh straight victory. Philly's only loss of the season came at Kansas City, the team the Cowboys steamrolled in the second half on Sunday.

Following the tilt, Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali said Dallas is the best team in the league right now.

"I think that's the best team in the league," Hali said, via the Dallas Morning News. "... Apart from us, that team is really good."

When asked specifically if the 5-3 Cowboys were better than the one-loss Eagles, Hali went with the recency bias.

"Yeah," Hali said. "My personal opinion."

Before Eagles fans jump through their digital device in attempt to swat down Hali, let's give the man a chance to explain his stance:

"They're sound," Hali said of the Cowboys. "Up front, they're sound. They've got wideouts, they don't need to use them. Their running back [Ezekiel Elliott], he does well. And the quarterback doesn't make little mistakes."

Added: "Zeke is a really fine player, but their offensive line does it in a way where it allows him to run fast, run slow, do whatever he wants to do. Credit to the offensive line."

While the world is rightfully gushing about Carson Wentz's play this season, we've collectively shrugged at Dak Prescott, who has been just as impressive. Whereas Wentz has improved dramatically this year, we seem to expect the superhuman play Dak has continued to display in his second season.

Prescott was marvelous again Sunday, completing 21-of-33 passes for 249 yards, two touchdowns, and another rushing score. The Chiefs couldn't get Dallas off the field, as the Cowboys went 7 of 12 on third down.

"In my opinion I think we did well on the run," Hali said of Sunday's 28-17 loss to Dallas. "I think their quarterback was really the key in this game, finding a way to make plays down the stretch."

We should note that while Prescott and the Cowboys offense continues its stellar play, the Dallas defense has finally plugged the holes that cost it versus L.A. and Green Bay this season, making the Cowboys a balanced force.

Regardless of who you believe is the top team in the division. The best news for football fans is this: We get to watch Dak and Wentz battle in the NFC East for years to come.