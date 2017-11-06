ATN Podcast: Week 9 2017 Recap: The return of Beast Mode

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler & Gregg Rosenthal recap all of the Week 9 action, including the Cowboys' victory over the Chiefs, which has people thinking Dallas can still win without Zeke (1:00); A comeback kernel for Washington AND Sessler (8:30); The Rams (The official Team of ATN) and their dominating win over the Giants, who have a coach with a hot butt alert (15:00); Cam Newton had another interesting quote after leading the Panthers to a narrow victory over the Falcons (30:00); It's time to separate "the trash from the non-trash," and you can guess where the Bengals fall (51:00); Plus, much more.