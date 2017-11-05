Sunday’s Best: America’s Team

In a game that pitted two top 10 offenses in the league, the Cowboys came away with the win, 28-17, but the real winner was the touchdown celebrations that both teams performed.

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Nov 5, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns, both to wide receiver Cole Beasley, who had a dancer inside of him that came out in the end zone.

The Cowboys defense only allowed the NFL's fourth best offense to score 17 points, but the Chiefs may have had the best celebration of the week. After a touchdown by tight end Travis Kelce, the Chiefs performed a potato sack race, and of course Kelce was the winner.

Either way, this football game was entertaining between the hash marks and in the end zone.