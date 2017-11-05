Dez Bryant sprains right ankle in win over Chiefs

Dallas' best target was sidelined Sunday.

Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant suffered an ankle injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The injury was to Bryant's right ankle, according to the television broadcast. Bryant left the game after an incompletion on a pass intended for him in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Jason Garrett told reporters after the game that Bryant sprained his ankle and the team would know more about the nature of his injury Monday.

Cowboys WR Dez Bryant says ankle sore, a little bruised. Bryant says hopefully by the end of the week he'll be fine â Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 6, 2017

Bryant recorded six catches for 73 yards before he departed.