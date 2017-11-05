Around the NFL  

 

 

Dez Bryant sprains right ankle in win over Chiefs

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
Dallas' best target was sidelined Sunday.

Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant suffered an ankle injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The injury was to Bryant's right ankle, according to the television broadcast. Bryant left the game after an incompletion on a pass intended for him in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Jason Garrett told reporters after the game that Bryant sprained his ankle and the team would know more about the nature of his injury Monday.

Bryant recorded six catches for 73 yards before he departed.

