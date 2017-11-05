Twitter reacts to Tyreek Hill's insane TD vs. Cowobys

We have a new, successful iteration of the Hail Mary.
Instead of heaving the ball downfield at the end of the half, Alex Smith completed a short pass to Tyreek Hill, with two eligible receivers ahead of him and ready to block. Hill avoided Dallas defenders (most notably, Orlando Scandrick, who gave a "meh" effort at best) and weaved his way into the end zone as time expired for a thrilling touchdown.
The @cheetah!â NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2017
Are you kidding?!?
TOUCHDOWN! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/1GtwrVBA6o
The NFL community reacted accordingly. We collected some of the best:
Wowâ Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) November 5, 2017
WOW!!! Hunt for the TD?! Amazingâ Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) November 5, 2017
Scandrick with a HORRIBLE effort right there lol.â Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) November 5, 2017
Whoa!!!! Iâve never seen thatâs!!!!â Randy McMichael (@randymac81) November 5, 2017
Wow ï¿½ï¿½â Anthony Dixon (@Boobie24Dixon) November 5, 2017
LETTTTTTTTSSSSSSSSS GGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOO @Chiefsâ Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 5, 2017
Hands down the craziest play I ever seen #chiefs #cowboysâ Michael Griffin (@MikeGriff33) November 5, 2017
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½Are You Serious.â Deion Branch #83 #84 (@deionbranch84) November 5, 2017
Wow!!!â Joe Haden (@joehaden23) November 5, 2017
Wow nice td Chiefsâ VontaLeach44 (@vleach44) November 5, 2017
Tyreek Hill is like that!!!!!! Thatâs unrealâ Charles James II (@CJDeuce_) November 5, 2017
@cheetah thatâs what you do !!!â Albert Wilson II (@iThinkIsee12) November 5, 2017
Wow ! Way to make a play 10!â Shane Wynn (@SHANEWYNN4) November 5, 2017
Wow.â TJ Lang (@TJLang70) November 5, 2017
What a play ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ Hill is a special playerâ Eddie Royal (@EddieRoyalWR) November 5, 2017
& weâll take ball back after half !! #ThankYouâ Albert Wilson II (@iThinkIsee12) November 5, 2017
