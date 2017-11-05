Twitter reacts to Tyreek Hill's insane TD vs. Cowobys

Print
  • By Nick Shook NFL.com
More Columns >

We have a new, successful iteration of the Hail Mary.

Instead of heaving the ball downfield at the end of the half, Alex Smith completed a short pass to Tyreek Hill, with two eligible receivers ahead of him and ready to block. Hill avoided Dallas defenders (most notably, Orlando Scandrick, who gave a "meh" effort at best) and weaved his way into the end zone as time expired for a thrilling touchdown.

The NFL community reacted accordingly. We collected some of the best:

Print
"Dez Bryant suffers ankle injury in win over C..."

Fan Discussion

View all comments