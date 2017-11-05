Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's NFL games

Week 9 of the 2017 NFL season is here. Here are the injuries we are tracking on Sunday.

1. One of the leaders of the Jacksonville's vaunted defensive front is down. Defensive end Dante Fowler suffered an elbow injury in the first half of the Jaguars' game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is questionable to return.

Fowler has 5.5 sacks on the season, third on a Jacksonville team that entered Sunday leading the NFL with 33 sacks.

2. Washington Redskins running back Rob Kelley (ankle) is expected to play against the Seattle Seahawks, though he won't have a full workload, Rapoport reported.

3. San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (rib) is expected to play today against the Arizona Cardinals, per Rapoport.

4. Rapoport reports Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle) is expected to play against the Oakland Raiders today. Parker missed the past three games due to the injury.

5. Arizona Cardinals running back Andre Ellington is expected play against the San Francisco 49ers after dealing with a quadriceps injury.

6. Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (back) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Detroit Lions.

7. Bengals offensive lineman Jake Fisher (illness) is questionable to return versus the Jaguars.

8. New York Giants linebacker Keenan Robinson (quad) is questionable to return versus the Los Angeles Rams.

9. Carolina Panthers tight end Chris Manhertz is in the concussion protocol and will not return.