Injuries: Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) to play vs. Eagles

Brock Osweiler will have a key piece of the Denver offense to throw to when he makes his first start of the season for the Broncos today.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury, will play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are other injury notes we're tracking early this morning:

1. Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley will play against the Kansas City Chiefs despite suffering a concussion last week against the Washington Redskins, Rapoport reported.

2. The newest Philadelphia Eagle, running back Jay Ajayi, will suit up just days after being traded from the Miami Dolphins, Rapoport reported. Rapoport added to expect only a small package of plays for the new Eagle RB.

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring) is also expected to play.

3. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (concussion), Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (ribs) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (shoulder) are all set to play today, even though they were listed as questionable on their respective injury reports, Rapoport reported.

4. Washington Redskins running back Rob Kelley (ankle) is expected to play against the Seattle Seahawks, though he won't have a full workload, Rapoport reported.