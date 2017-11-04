Dolphins announce creation of fund for social justice programs

The Miami Dolphins are working toward bettering their community, starting with a weekend announcement.

Owner Stephen Ross and the franchise announced on Saturday they have created a yearly fund for advocacy and social justice programs, according to a release from the organization. In addition to the programs, the franchise and its players will highlight groups and organizations in South Florida that tackle these challenges in the community during Dolphins home games.

The social justice programs identified to be supported by the franchise in 2017-18 include: the Social Justice Grant Program, Project Change Scholarship, Police Athletic League of North Miami, 5000 Role Models and Miami Dolphins Police and Youth Conference, RISE Leadership Programs, CommUNITY Tailgate, and Unity Day.