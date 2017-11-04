Best Player Names in College Football

With more than half the regular season already over and the first rankings just released, college football is really starting to heat up.

The nature of football means there are more players on the roster compared to other sports. On average, college football teams have roughly 115 players. All of them will need to work together in the second half push to the playoffs. While fans tend to hear the names of star players on a regular basis, some of the other gridiron heroes can go unsung.

That's why we're putting the spotlight on some guys we'd love to hear sportscasters say more often -- because their names are just too good.

Kicker

Gary Wunderlich, Ole Miss

Will Wunderlich score high on his Wonderlic? Who knows, but he has a field goal percentage of 83.1%.

Defensive Lineman

Demarcus Christmas, Florida State

Y'know, we're past Halloween now so it only seems fitting that Christmas music is already being played. Opposing QBs probably aren't as thrilled for the gifts that Christmas brings -- he's one of the best defensive tackles in the country.

Hercules Mata'afa, Washington State

Nothing can stand in Hercules' way when he sees a quarterback, he will move offensive lineman out of the way to make the tackle.

Sincere David, Ole Miss

David is sincerely not sorry for the amount of sacks he has made.

Linebackers

C.J. Stalker, Virginia

This has to be the best name for a linebacker. No running back wants to see C.J. stalking them to make the tackle.

Zach Sandwisch, West Virginia

While normally being sandwiched means being in between two tacklers, well, skill positions can just get Sandwisch by Zach.

Defensive Backs

Hasan Defense, Kansas

Some guys are just born to play defense. It would have been confusing if Defense played receiver.

Ameer Speed, Georgia

Every defense could use more Speed at DB.

Offensive Linemen

Kingjames Taylor, Hawaii

No, he is not LeBron James, but good luck getting that Twitter and Instagram handle from him.

Stone Forsythe, Florida

Do you think he's related to Logan Forsythe from the Los Angeles Dodgers?

Happy 18th birthday to my favorite person ever!! So happy we got close this year. ily!! hope today is greatï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/xJ5OglRl6T â Nicole Robinson (@nicki_robbie) December 29, 2015

Tight End

Dayton Valentine, Kansas State

Only a few players love to play tight end. Blocking and making difficult catches, it's the hardest position on the field, but I'm sure he's receiving plenty of valentines from his grateful QBs.

No doubt, I have the best big brother. pic.twitter.com/N3V7N2LBuH â Corey Valentine (@CoreyV14) July 28, 2013

Wide Receivers

Charleston Rambo, Oklahoma

This is a wide receiver you don't want to mess with.

Matt Rockett, University of California Berkeley

Hopefully Matt kept the booster rockets on his back to blow past slow defensive backs.

A post shared by Matt Rockett (@freedrocko24) on Apr 21, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT

Running Backs

Soso Jamabo, UCLA

His name might be Soso, but his speed is so, so amazing.

JaMycal Hasty, Baylor

JaMycal runs with haste and leaves defenders in his dust.

ï¿½ï¿½ A quick 3 carries for 28 yards for JaMycal Hasty, and the Bears lead by 18.



Baylor 2â£1â£

Boise State 3â£



4:19 2nd. #SicBoise ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/BvzV5UF4oB â Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 28, 2016

Quarterback

Jawon Pass, Louisville

This has to be the perfect name for a quarterback. Even though Pass is currently a backup to Lamar Jackson, we're confident his time will come. His name sounds like he should be the QB in a football movie.