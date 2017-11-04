Delvin Breaux (fibula) could miss season after setback

The New Orleans Saints' defense is playing at a competitive level not seen since their Super Bowl run, and all without the services of their starting cornerback, Delvin Breaux. Unfortunately for Dennis Allen's unit, they will likely have to continue to do so for the rest of the season.

Eligible to be activated off of injured reserve soon, Breaux suffered a setback in practice as he attempts to return from a fractured fibula, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source. As a result, Breaux may not play at all this year. His recovery time is expected to be three to six weeks, but Breaux would have to be designated to return from IR within the next 21 days.

This would be a massive setback for the ascendant corner, who was originally slated to miss only four to six weeks. Breaux's injury was originally diagnosed as a contusion in August before he got a second opinion; two team orthopedists were promptly fired. Breaux missed 10 games last season with shoulder and leg injuries. The corner is an unrestricted free agent in 2018.

In years past, the season-long absence of the third-year corner would have been a fatal blow. But this Saints defense is different. Led by rookie sensation Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans is now a middle-of-the-road to above-average defense by all metrics. Since Week 3, the Saints are allowing the fewest passing yards per game and the third-fewest points per game.

New Orleans will sorely miss Breaux, but for the first time in a long time, the Saints can march on with competent reinforcements.