Giants place starting center Weston Richburg on IR

The New York Giants shelved their starting center on Saturday.

Big Blue placed Weston Richburg on injured reserve. Richburg suffered a concussion in Week 4 and had not played since. In a corresponding move, the Giants signed defensive back Tim Scott off their practice squad.

Drafted in the second round in 2014 out of Colorado State, Richburg is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

Without Richburg and injured guard Justin Pugh, the Giants will be down two starting offensive linemen against Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Brett Jones will start once more at center, while tackle Bobby Hart will fill in for Pugh.

It's another season-ending injury for a Giants team that has seen its excessive share of losses. Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris's consecutive injuries in New York's Week 5 loss to the Chargers have hamstrung the offense. Janoris Jenkins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie have both been subject to team-mandated suspensions. Plus, the Giants are going to Sunday's contest with two linebackers (B.J. Goodson and Jonathan Casillas) and arguably their top pass rusher (Olivier Vernon).

The injury list is piling up in East Rutherford, where it's getting late early for the 1-6 Giants.