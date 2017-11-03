Deshaun Watson thanks fans for prayers and support

  • By Grant Pardee
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 3rd, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Deshaun Watson posted a thank you note to fans who expressed support after the rookie QB suffered a torn ACL at practice on Thursday

The Jets showed off some smooth moves on the field last night

Everyone who predicted Josh McCown to have a better passer rating than Boomer Esiason please step forward and collect your earnings

Despite their 5-2 start, last night's loss to the Jets probably looked all too familiar to Bills fans

Wade Phillips has worked with each generation of the Manning family of QBs

With the Los Angeles Rams set to face Eli Manning and the New York Giants on Sunday, the defensive coordinator reflected on his deep ties to the Mannings.

"I've had a long relationship, I guess you'd say, with the Manning family," Phillips said. "Archie was with us at New Orleans. I know him -- that's a great family. Peyton, obviously, was with us at Denver. And then Eli was with us at San Diego for about two minutes," Phillips laughed.

Julian Edelman has some thoughts on his teammates' attractiveness

