Deshaun Watson thanks fans for prayers and support

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 3rd, 2017. This is the Extra Point.
Deshaun Watson posted a thank you note to fans who expressed support after the rookie QB suffered a torn ACL at practice on Thursday
Stay tuned... â± pic.twitter.com/xEMdfrq8SPâ Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) November 3, 2017
The Jets showed off some smooth moves on the field last night
Everyone who predicted Josh McCown to have a better passer rating than Boomer Esiason please step forward and collect your earnings
McCown is the first @nyjets QB with a passer rating of 100+ in 6 of the first 9 games of a season since Boomer Esiason in 1993 https://t.co/PNm5jGB3mRâ NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 3, 2017
Despite their 5-2 start, last night's loss to the Jets probably looked all too familiar to Bills fans
This is 3rd time since 2000 the Bills started 5-2.â ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 3, 2017
All 3 times they lost their 8th game of season to Jets. pic.twitter.com/kcjx3TLYwj
Wade Phillips has worked with each generation of the Manning family of QBs
With the Los Angeles Rams set to face Eli Manning and the New York Giants on Sunday, the defensive coordinator reflected on his deep ties to the Mannings.
"I've had a long relationship, I guess you'd say, with the Manning family," Phillips said. "Archie was with us at New Orleans. I know him -- that's a great family. Peyton, obviously, was with us at Denver. And then Eli was with us at San Diego for about two minutes," Phillips laughed.
Julian Edelman has some thoughts on his teammates' attractiveness
"Jimmy's the young stallion, hot kind of guy. Brady's the old man sipping on whiskey handsome... I'm more of an [Amendola] guy." - Edelmanâ Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) November 3, 2017