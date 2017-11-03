Follow Friday: Devin and Jason McCourty

Follow Friday is our weekly celebration of the best social game from NFL players.

The odds of playing in the NFL are slim enough, but what are the odds of making it to the pros along with your twin brother? Somehow the McCourty twins have both been in the league eight seasons as two of the league's best defensive backs.

They might play on separate teams, but the twins remain extremely close -- they even share their Twitter and Instagram accounts. Following them on social is two for the price of one! Here's why you should make sure you're following the McCourty Twins.

They really do look identical to one another.

The experienced coach and the brand new coach! The one thing in common...The T-shirt game is always strong! pic.twitter.com/d0BnMsjAe6 â Devin& Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) March 12, 2017

A very happy birthday ï¿½ï¿½ to Mr. Donnelly '71 and the @McCourtyTwins '05 - 3 SJR legends #WeAreSJR pic.twitter.com/4C5tWrouxq â St. Joseph Regional (@SJRHighSchool) August 13, 2017

They have cute children.

Day dreaming in the @DockATot âï¸âï¸ daddy wants you to be whatever you want to be...BabyLo -(D-Mac) pic.twitter.com/oiX5sY7M5K â Devin& Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) April 10, 2017

Devin has played for the New England Patriots for eight seasons.

Jason has played for the Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Titans.

Either way, the McCourty's are as tight as identical twins can be.

