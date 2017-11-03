Follow Friday: Devin and Jason McCourty

Follow Friday is our weekly celebration of the best social game from NFL players.
The odds of playing in the NFL are slim enough, but what are the odds of making it to the pros along with your twin brother? Somehow the McCourty twins have both been in the league eight seasons as two of the league's best defensive backs.
They might play on separate teams, but the twins remain extremely close -- they even share their Twitter and Instagram accounts. Following them on social is two for the price of one! Here's why you should make sure you're following the McCourty Twins.
They really do look identical to one another.
The experienced coach and the brand new coach! The one thing in common...The T-shirt game is always strong! pic.twitter.com/d0BnMsjAe6â Devin& Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) March 12, 2017
Dry skin doesn't stand a chance against us. @palmersworks #GameOn #PalmersMen #ChooseWhatsReal pic.twitter.com/encRaCNnuWâ Devin& Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) September 7, 2017
A very happy birthday ï¿½ï¿½ to Mr. Donnelly '71 and the @McCourtyTwins '05 - 3 SJR legends #WeAreSJR pic.twitter.com/4C5tWrouxqâ St. Joseph Regional (@SJRHighSchool) August 13, 2017
They have cute children.
Happy Halloween ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½!!! (J-Mac) pic.twitter.com/ZHAFsoFmK3â Devin& Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) October 31, 2017
Quality time with Princess Liana! (J-Mac) pic.twitter.com/JlmQYFVdWtâ Devin& Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) February 2, 2017
Day dreaming in the @DockATot âï¸âï¸ daddy wants you to be whatever you want to be...BabyLo -(D-Mac) pic.twitter.com/oiX5sY7M5Kâ Devin& Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) April 10, 2017
Doing our thing down at Disney! (J-Mac) pic.twitter.com/LfYXTIXucoâ Devin& Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) January 17, 2017
Devin has played for the New England Patriots for eight seasons.
That's my baby girl and she's about to have my baby girl ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½...moments like this I'll cherish forever #wife #SB51Champs #2timechamps (D-Mac) pic.twitter.com/vLJam2pEumâ Devin& Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) February 7, 2017
Did u miss me???? (D-Mac) pic.twitter.com/utuc3jpSXJâ Devin& Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) February 6, 2017
Jason has played for the Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Titans.
Either way, the McCourty's are as tight as identical twins can be.
Good luck to Dmac tonight trying to win his second ring! I'll be watching on a couch far away from the stadium lol #Superstitious (J-Mac) pic.twitter.com/HYMWV633mKâ Devin& Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) February 5, 2017