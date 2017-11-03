Injuries: Seahawks' Earl Thomas a game-time decision

The Legion of Boom might be without some of its oomph Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced on his weekly radio appearance on 97.3 KIRO Radio on Friday that Earl Thomas (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for the team's tilt with the Washington Redskins.

"It's been a hard week for him, not able to do much," Carroll said. "I don't know if he'll make any turn here day of the game. We'll kind of give him all the way up to that."

While Carroll is hopeful the Seahawks' star safety can show enough improvement from a hamstring injury he suffered trying to chase down DeAndre Hopkins in last week's win over the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per a source informed that it's a long shot the DB plays.

If Thomas can't go, Carroll said safety Bradley McDougald would replace him.

Carroll also announced running back C.J. Prosise (ankle) is a game-time decision as well.

Here's a look at other injury notes we're tracking Friday:

1. Buffalo Bills running back and special teamer Taiwan Jones is out for the season with a broken arm, coach Sean McDermott announced. The coach also said tight end Charles Clay (knee) and cornerback E.J. Gaines (hamstring) "have made tremendous progress."

2. Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Gabe Jackson (ankle) and safety Karl Joseph (groin) are questionable for their game against the Miami Dolphins, the team announced.

3. Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Trai Turner (knee) and running back Fozzy Whittaker (ankle) are questionable for their game against the Atlanta Falcons.

4. Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock (back) is listed as questionable, but there aren't plans to sign a kicker now as the team believes he'll play Sunday, Rapoport reported.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson (ankle), wide receiver Marqise Lee (knee) and right guard A.J. Cann (triceps) were all listed as questionable for their game against the Bengals.

6. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle) and tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring) are listed as questionable for their game against the Denver Broncos. Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Ertz would play, however.

7. Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), linebacker Todd Davis (ankle) and guard Ron Leary (elbow) are listed as questionable. Offensive lineman Donald Stephenson (calf) is listed as out.

8. The Green Bay Packers activated rookie linebacker Vince Biegel (foot) off the physically unable to perform list, Rapoport reported.

9. Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden announced tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Offensive lineman Trent Williams (knee) is doubtful and wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and running back Rob Kelley (ankle) are questionable.

10. Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford (back) and wide receiver Albert Wilson (hamstring) will not play against the Dallas Cowboys.

11. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien confirmed Friday that quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his ACL on a non-contact play in practice Thursday. He will miss the rest of the 2017 season. Tom Savage will start for the Texans against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and T.J. Yates will be the backup quarterback. Houston Texans tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) will be ready to play in Week 10, O'Brien said.