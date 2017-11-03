Tom Savage: You can't replace Deshaun Watson

Tom Savage takes over under center for the Houston Texans following Deshaun Watson's ACL tear. The veteran quarterback has no illusions he'll be able to replicate the rookie's incredible freelancing playing.

"You can't really replace Deshaun Watson," Savage said Friday, via NFL Network's James Palmer.

Added Savage: "I'm just going to state the obvious. There's things he can do that I can't do," per the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

A statuesque passer, Savage does not possess the mobility or slipperiness in the pocket Watson brought to Houston.

Savage started the season but lasted just two quarters before being replaced by the rookie against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 27-year-old completed 7 of 13 passes for 62 yards, took an astounding six sacks and fumbled twice in one half of football this season.

Watson's play after taking over for Savage was breathtaking and record-setting. A few of his notable records this season while starting just six games, from NFL Research:

» Most pass TD by a rookie in a 5-game span in NFL history (18).

» Most pass TD in first seven career games since 1970 (19).

» T-most 3-plus pass TD games by rookie in single-season in Super Bowl-era (4).

» Most pass TD by a rookie in a single-season in Texans history (19).

» Longest streak of games with 3-plus pass TD by rookie in NFL history (4).

» First player in NFL history with 400-plus passing yards, four-plus passing TDs and 50-plus rushing yards in a game (Week 8 at Seattle).

Savage said he was "heartbroken" when the rookie's phenomenal season was wiped away by a practice injury. The Texans quarterback knows he can't try to be Watson on the field when Houston takes on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

"Sometimes you can't do what Deshaun did. I'm going to go out there and help the team win," Savage said.